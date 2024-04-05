Mel B Reveals Which Spice Girl Was Kicked Out of The Group Chat & Why

Mel B is spilling some tea about the Spice Girls‘ group chat.

During a Thursday (April 4) appearance on the British talk show This Morning, Mel (aka Scary Spice) revealed that she, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Gerri Halliwell had a chat where they kept in touch.

However, one member was briefly kicked out for a very specific reason. By the sounds of it, this is something that happens fairly often, too.

It turns out that the Spice Girl who got the boot was Mel!

“That always happens to me. Because I say things,” she admitted, confirming that it happened after she teased some big news about the group late last month.

She continued, explaining, “You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still.”

“It’s nice,” she added.

Mel also made it clear that she had learned her lesson and was keeping secrets now, saying, “So I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!”

