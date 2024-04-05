Dwayne Johnson Will Not Endorse a Presidential Candidate in 2024, Expresses Regret for Causing Division in 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be voicing support for either of the candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

The 51-year-old actor previously endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but he expresses regret for picking a side as he feels he caused division with his endorsement.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Dwayne told Fox News. “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that. I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.”

“The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that,” he added.

Dwayne said, “My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Dwayne said he’s not happy with the state of the country right now.

“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc — that really bugs me,” he said. “In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s okay.”

Dwayne also shot down the idea of running for president himself, saying, “No, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician.”

Look back at what Dwayne said in 2020 during his first-ever presidential endorsement.