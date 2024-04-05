Shadowhunters' Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood Reunite, Tease Mystery Project With Another Costar

Shadowhunters costars Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood reunited on the red carpet a few weeks after teasing an exciting new project with another costar!

The pair, who played Clary Fairchild and Jace Herondale on the hit TV series, joined forces at the premiere of Netflix’s Ripley on Wednesday night (April 3) in Los Angeles.

They posed for photos together outside of The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. For the occasion, Katherine opted for a black jumpsuit. Dominic selected a lilac suit that tied in the front.

Their reunion comes nearly five years after the finale of Shadowhunters aired and on the eve of a mysterious new collaboration.

Read more about Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood’s new project…

In early March, Katherine and Dominic revealed that they were working with Matthew Daddario on a new movie.

If you were unaware, Matthew brought Alec Lightwood to life in Shadowhunters.

They shared a photo of them together holding a script on Instagram.

“Something fire is in the works,” they teased.

It appears that Matthew wrote the script, and the movie will be called Firework. The front page of the script reads “Almost based on a true story.”

We will update you if we learn more about what they’re working on.

