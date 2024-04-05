Celebs React to 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hitting New York City

Stars are reacting the surprising earthquake that shook the New York tri-state are this morning.

A little after 10am on Friday (April 5), an estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled across tri-state area Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…New York City sustained no major impacts from the earthquake and mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers that they can continue on with their normal activities.

Following the quake, several stars took to social media to react.

Keep scrolling to see the stars that reacted to the earthquake…

Felt it all the way to the Hudson Valley. And my girlfriend in Connecticut felt it too. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) April 5, 2024

This is really nuts. Hope everyone is ok and that our buildings weren’t damaged 🤍 https://t.co/kh8QIY4ev2 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 5, 2024

in my opinion the earth was just listening to cowboy carter……. Shaking some ass…….. quaking fr — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 5, 2024

Totally just had an #earthquake in New York. Did you feel it? — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 5, 2024