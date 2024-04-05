Top Stories
Apr 05, 2024 at 12:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Celebs React to 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hitting New York City

Celebs React to 4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hitting New York City

Stars are reacting the surprising earthquake that shook the New York tri-state are this morning.

A little after 10am on Friday (April 5), an estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled across tri-state area Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…New York City sustained no major impacts from the earthquake and mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers that they can continue on with their normal activities.

Following the quake, several stars took to social media to react.

Keep scrolling to see the stars that reacted to the earthquake…
Photos: Getty Images
