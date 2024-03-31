Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Rebel Wilson is making claims about Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 44-year-old star claims that that the 52-year-old actor set out to humiliate her when they worked together on 2016′s Grimsby.

Her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising includes her claims that he sexually harassed her on the set of their movie, which he’s denied, as well as the film’s producers.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, she does not refer to these claims, but rather speaks to being “disrespected on set” but keeping quiet so as not to be seen as a troublemaker.

She said she felt humiliated by the attention paid to her weight on screen.

“It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you,” she said, adding that her costumes for the film were chosen to “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm… like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size.”

When she allegedly refused to run naked across a football pitch for a scene, she tells The Times that a stripper was hired instead, and she was asked to watch on a monitor.

When she went back to film reshoots, Rebel says she felt ashamed of herself for returning. “The fact that I then went back… Why do I have such low self-worth?”

Sacha has rejected the claims about her experiences on the set of Grimsby.

After a clip in the UK’s Daily Mail appeared to show that Rebel collaborated completely with the creative process, she told the newspaper had been edited and presented out of context. She called it “an a–hole move” from Sacha and the producers of the film. Find out more about it.

