Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Rebel Wilson issued a scathing response to leaked footage from her movie with “massive a-shole” Sacha Baron Cohen.

If you missed it, last week the 44-year-old actress alleged that Sacha was threatening her over references to him in her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

An excerpt from the book revealed that Rebel claimed her The Brothers Grimsby costar was frequently requesting to film nude scenes. Rebel also alleged that Sacha pressured her to film a scene where she “stuck [her] finger up [his] a-s.”

Rebel wrote that she was “scared” and refused the request. Instead she slapped him on the butt to get some content.

Sacha‘s team has denied the allegations against him.

On Friday (March 29), never-before-seen footage from the movie has come out, seemingly calling Rebel‘s version of events into question, and she reacted to the leak.

The Daily Mail obtained the footage. In the clip, Rebel agrees to “do a slap” and “a – going down the crack,” to which Sacha responded “It’s almost as if you’re going to ram your fingers inside.”

Rebel reacted, saying that leaking the footage was an “a-shole move” and that it only showed “one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt.”

“This could not have possibly been for the film as the director Louis Leterrier was not even present,” she continued, adding, “What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room, as written in Rebel Rising. Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind the scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me.”

The actress recently opened up about gaining weight due to stress eating ahead of the memoir’s release.