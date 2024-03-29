NFL Star & Broadway Fan Solomon Thomas Catches 'The Notebook' Musical, Meets Cast Backstage!

Solomon Thomas is a football player for the NFL who is also a massive Broadway fan!

The 28-year-old defensive tackle for the New York Jets gets to enjoy everything that Broadway has to offer since he lives in the New York area.

Solomon caught a performance of the new musical The Notebook on Wednesday (March 27) and we have exclusive photos from his backstage visit with the cast after the show.

Solomon was seen chatting with stars Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, and the rest of the company.

The musical, featuring new music by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, just had its official opening a couple weeks ago and we have all the photos from the event!

The Notebook is currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway in New York City.