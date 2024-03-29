Richest 'New Girl' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $25 Million!)

Fans still love New Girl!

The hit comedy series – starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr – ran for seven seasons between from September 20, 2011 to May 15, 2018 on Fox.

In a recent interview, Max addressed the possibility of New Girl returning for a reboot.

The show’s success has also meant its talented stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of New Girl, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth. Who do you think is worth the most?!

All seven seasons of New Girl are available for streaming on Hulu now.

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest New Girl cast member is…