Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Long-Awaited 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Lindsay Lohan Reunion Picture!

Jamie Lee Curtis has Freaky Friday on her mind, and she’s getting fans excited for the movie’s long-awaited sequel.

On Friday (March 29), she took to social media to share a photo from a recent reunion with costar Lindsay Lohan. In the accompanying caption, she seemingly assured fans that things were moving along according to plan.

Head inside to see Jamie Lee Curtis’ reunion with Lindsay Lohan…

In the photo, Jamie and Lindsay are smiling for the camera while cuddled up next to one another. “DUH,” Jamie wrote in the caption, adding, “FFDEUX” and tagging Disney.

Lindsay liked the picture but does not appear to have commented on it. Her brother Dakota Lohan left a few heart emojis for Jamie in the comments section.

The costars’ reunion took place back in November 2023.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” she wrote in the original caption. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

We got an update on the Freaky Friday sequel earlier this month.

