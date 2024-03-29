Tori Spelling Divorces Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage, Meaningful Date of Separation Revealed

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.

On Friday (March 29), court documents revealed that the 50-year-old actress filed for divorce.

In the docs, she confirmed the day that she and Dean, 57, officially separated. The date is a meaningful one for the couple.

Keep reading to find out more…

People broke the news of the separation, noting that Tori cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split and listed June 17, 2023 as the official day that their relationship ended.

Fans will remember that on that day the couple announced plans to separate. However, that same day Dean deleted the announcement. A source at the time said that they were not divorcing.

Tori and Dean got married on May 7, 2006. They welcomed five children, ranging in age from 16 to six. She is seeking full custody and is hoping to iron out visitation rights for Dean “at a later date.”

It is not currently clear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement. We will update you as we learn more.

Dean revealed what lead to their separation and what he regrets about the end of their relationship.