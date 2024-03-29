The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson Explains Riding in Limo with Daisy Kent to Final Rose Ceremony

There was a first for Bachelor Nation during the recent season finale of The Bachelor… the final two contestants rode to the final rose ceremony in the same limo.

Usually, each of the final two contestants ride in separate cars to the final rose ceremony and they don’t know if they’re going first or second. Whoever goes first is usually the one getting eliminated while the second gets a proposal.

For Joey Graziadei‘s season finale, his final two women were Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Before the final rose ceremony, Daisy knew that she wasn’t going to be Joey‘s choice, so she went to Kelsey to let her know.

Now, Kelsey is reacting to that moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was just taken aback,” she told E! News. “She looked very emotional. So immediately, I got emotional because Daisy and I got really close through this experience. And she’s a wonderful woman.”

“I ended up telling her I did have a lot of validating this week,” she added. “I think it gave her a lot of clarity, and also gave me a lot of clarity and confirmation as well.”

Kelsey explained why she and Daisy rode together in the limo.

“I think that we just really wanted each other’s support going into that last moment together because it was a big moment for the both of us in different ways,” she said. “So we were riding in the car together, just giving each other a lot of support and hyping each other up, like, ‘You’re going to do amazing. You’re a wonderful person.’”

“It was just a really special moment. I’m really glad that we got to do that,” she added.

Joey and Kelsey have responded to questions from people wondering if the proposal was spoiled by Daisy.