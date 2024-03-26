The Bachelor's Kelsey & Joey Reveal If They Felt Like Daisy Spoiled His Proposal By Revealing She Wasn't His Choice

If you watched the season finale of The Bachelor last night, you saw a moment that has never happened in the history of the franchise.

Daisy Kent approached Kelsey Anderson on proposal day, prior to them meeting with Joey Graziadei. Leading up to the final day, Daisy had a strong suspicion that Joey was not going to choose her, and she went into the final day knowing she really wasn’t his person based on clues she had picked up on.

Cameras caught Daisy heading to Kelsey‘s room to tell her that Joey was not going to pick her, cluing Kelsey into the fact that she was likely going to get a proposal from him. They then rode in the same car to the proposal location, which has also never happened before in the history of the series.

Daisy ended up telling Joey that she knew he wasn’t going to pick her, and Joey did end up proposing to Kelsey a short time later.

Kelsey and Joey sat down for an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, where they were asked if they think it spoiled the proposal for them.

Host Joe Amabile asked, “This is one of the first times, I think, we’ve ever seen this on a season. Daisy does come to you, Kelsey, and basically says, ‘I don’t think he’s going to pick me, so I’m done.’ Was there a part of you that wishes she didn’t do that? Do you feel like that might’ve spoiled the moment for you?”

Kelsey responded, “I think that I went back and forth at the very beginning of like, ‘Oh, I really, I don’t know. Did I want that? Did I not?’ But at the end of the day, it’s what happened. And I know that she had really good intent and I think that it did take a little bit of the stress off my shoulders going in. So I do appreciate Daisy and I think that she’s a wonderful woman.”

Joey responded, “OK, nice, nice. I don’t know if I would’ve liked it.”

Joey also reacted to the car ride moment.

“That was the craziest thing for me. She told me after, when we were leaving. She was like, ‘You know, me and Daisy rode in the car together.’ I was like, ‘What? That’s not a thing.’ So all of that was a surprise for me to finally see too and for her to tell me about,” Joey added.

Meanwhile, production looks to be gearing up for The Bachelorette!