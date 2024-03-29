Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 3:44 pm
By JJ Staff

More 'General Hospital' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Several Stars Return, One Iconic Character Replaced

More 'General Hospital' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Several Stars Return, One Iconic Character Replaced

There are constantly cast shakeups happening at ABC’s General Hospital and we have the latest updates for you!

Some major updates were announced during the first two months of 2024 and we’re recapping everything that has happened lately.

After 60 years on the air, the daytime soap opera continues its tradition of passion, intrigue and adventure that has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of the fictional town of Port Charles set in upstate New York.

Several stars have taken temporary leave of absences recently and there have been some major exits that were unexpected. Fans were also lucky to see the return of some fan-favorite actors!

Browse through the slideshow for all the big changes recently…

Photos: ABC, Getty, Instagram
