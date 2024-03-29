Sydney Sweeney Recently Paid Off Her Mother's Mortgage

Sydney Sweeney is giving back her parents for all the love and support they given her throughout her life and career.

In a new interview, the 26-year-old Immaculate and Anyone But You actress praised her parents Lisa and Steven Sweeney for everything they sacrificed so that she could pursue her dreams of being an actress.

Keep reading to find out more…Ever since she was a child, Sydney told WhoWhatWear that she has “always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents.”

“I recently paid off my mom’s mortgage,” Sydney shared, adding that taking care of her parents “was a really big thing for me to be able to do.”



Sydney went on to share how her family has been able to provide her some peace and calming moments from her busy career.

“I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it’s talking with my cousins every other day or going home,” Sydney shared, adding that she heads home to Spokane, Washington to spend time with her family as much as she can.

“It was hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane,” Sydney explained. “The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well.”

Sydney‘s parents are divorce now and while her mom still lives in Spokane, her dad moved to a remote ranch in Mexico.

In another recent interview, Sydney addressed how people talk about her body.