Tom Sandoval Recreates One of Christina Aguilera's Most Iconic Nude Magazine Covers

Tom Sandoval is feeling “Dirrty” and inspired by pop icon Christina Aguilera.

This week the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star unveiled a new fashion campaign for designer Michael Ngo that he starred in.

The overarching project reimagines iconic moments from 2000s-era pop culture. For his photos, Tom recreated one of Christina‘s most iconic photoshoots to promote her album Stripped.

The cover in question was Christina‘s 2002 one for Rolling Stone. In it, she reclines nude against a red sheet. All that she is wearing is a pair of black boots. A blue guitar covers her chest.

For his updated take on the photo, Tom donned a pair of black leather pants and clutched a red guitar. The faux magazine cover lists the reality star as the “ultimate bad boy.”

“Tom Sandoval versus the entire Versus The Entire World,” is written across the bottom. “Thanks for Making me a Fighter.”

