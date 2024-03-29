Disney Finds Director for 'Freaky Friday' Sequel, New Details About Project Revealed

There’s been a very exciting update about the Freaky Friday sequel.

On Friday (March 29), it was revealed that Disney had selected a director for the movie, which Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to return for.

The sequel will pick up sometime after the original movie. It premiered in 2003 and starred the likes of Chad Michael Murray. It is not currently clear if anyone else will be reprising their role.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Nisha Ganatra would be directing the movie. It is expected to begun production this summer and will shoot in Los Angeles.

The news comes just a few hours after Jamie shared a photo with Lindsay. In the associated caption she teased the sequel.

Disney commissioned the sequel in 2023, and Lindsay provided an update earlier this month.

A few years ago, Jamie revealed an idea for the movie.

