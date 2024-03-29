Top Stories
Mar 29, 2024 at 4:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Joey King & Logan Lerman Go On Double Date with Their Partners in New York City

Joey King & Logan Lerman Go On Double Date with Their Partners in New York City

Joey King and Logan Lerman are together in New York City while promoting their Hulu series We Were The Lucky Ones and both of their partners are there too!

Joey and husband Steven Piet were spotted on a double date with Logan and his fiancee Ana Corrigan on Thursday afternoon (March 28) in the Big Apple.

The foursome went to ABC Kitchen together for a meal.

Joey and Logan also stopped by Russ and Daughters that day to have bagels with lox.

“Managing to snag a seat at the bar in between interviews for a quick lunch at @russanddaughters on the day our show premieres, felt as dreamy as these pictures make it look,” Joey captioned an Instagram photo.

Logan commented, “Literally no better way to celebrate the release of the show.”

FYI: Joey is wearing a Mackage coat and Celine platform sneakers.
Photos: Backgrid
