Selena Gomez's New Cooking Show 'Selena + Restaurant' Gets Premiere Date at Max & Food Network

Get ready for a new show starring Selena Gomez!

Following the success of Emmy-nominated series Selena + Chef, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress will be heading out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of L.A.’s hottest restaurants in the new Max and Food Network series Selena + Restaurant.

Keep reading to find out more…In the new series, Selena will be accompanied by best friend, Raquelle Stevens, “as her cooking skills are put to the test by the best in the business. Over six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muñoz, Wolfgang Puck, and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant’s menu. Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause,” according to Max.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Selena shared in a press release. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

Selena + Restaurant will premiere on Thursday, May 2 with two back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on Food Network and be available for streaming on Max.

