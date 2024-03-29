Melissa Joan Hart Responds to 'Quiet on Set' Allegations, Talks Her Experience at Nickelodeon

Former Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart responded to the startling new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Released by Investigation Discovery, it featured interviews from former child stars, parents and other Nickelodeon employees. One of the most notable participants was Drake Bell, who revealed that he had been molested by a dialogue coach while working as a teen actor.

Melissa found breakout success starring in Clarissa Explains It All at the network, later landing a starring role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch on ABC.

In a new interview, she opened up about her experience at Nickelodeon and what she thought about the many revelations that had come out of the documentary.

While on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, Melissa revealed that she had not yet watched the docuseries. However, she said that she was previously unaware of others having negative experiences at Nickelodeon.

“No one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations,” she said, via HuffPost. “And that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story — I absolutely trust them, believe them 100 percent — but my experience was that I was in Orlando from 1989 to 1993 or 1994.”

She hypothesized that her experience in Florida, where she felt “really took care” of, might have been different from what was going on at the studio in Hollywood.

“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience,” she said. “We were in Florida, which was a right-to-work state, so they did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should — but we had a ton of fun. It was just long hours, that’s all.”

Melissa added that she wasn’t “negating anything anyone else says” but had never heard from anyone with a personal story.

She added that she felt like she needed to watch Quiet on Set but had not managed it yet, explaining, “I keep meaning to, but at night when I go to bed… I’m like, ‘Ehh, Friends.’”

