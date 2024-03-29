Kim Kardashian's Youngest Son Psalm Makes Rare Appearance in Video Shared by Aunt Khloe - Watch!

Kim Kardashian‘s youngest child definitely isn’t a baby anymore!

On Friday (March 29), the 43-year-old reality star and ex-husband Kanye West‘s youngest son Psalm made a very rare appearance in a new video shared on Instagram by his aunt Khloe Kardashian.

Keep reading to find out more…In the video, Psalm, 4, danced alongside his sister Chicago, 6, and cousins True, 5, and Tatum, 1, to his 10-year-old sister North West‘s verse from “Talking,” her song with Kanye, 46.

After Khloe, 39, shared the video, fans quickly took to the comments to point out how much Psalm has grown up.

“STOP! When did Psalm get so biggggg 😂😂😂 OMG the cuteness I can’t,” one fan wrote, as another added, “Psalm is getting so big….they’re all so cute!”

Earlier in the month, Kim and 8-year-old son Saint sat courtside at a Lakers game. Check out the photos here!