Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details &amp; Inspiration Revealed

Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 5:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian's Youngest Son Psalm Makes Rare Appearance in Video Shared by Aunt Khloe - Watch!

Kim Kardashian's Youngest Son Psalm Makes Rare Appearance in Video Shared by Aunt Khloe - Watch!

Kim Kardashian‘s youngest child definitely isn’t a baby anymore!

On Friday (March 29), the 43-year-old reality star and ex-husband Kanye West‘s youngest son Psalm made a very rare appearance in a new video shared on Instagram by his aunt Khloe Kardashian.

Keep reading to find out more…In the video, Psalm, 4, danced alongside his sister Chicago, 6, and cousins True, 5, and Tatum, 1, to his 10-year-old sister North West‘s verse from “Talking,” her song with Kanye, 46.

After Khloe, 39, shared the video, fans quickly took to the comments to point out how much Psalm has grown up.

“STOP! When did Psalm get so biggggg 😂😂😂 OMG the cuteness I can’t,” one fan wrote, as another added, “Psalm is getting so big….they’re all so cute!”

Earlier in the month, Kim and 8-year-old son Saint sat courtside at a Lakers game. Check out the photos here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @khloekardashian
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, Video