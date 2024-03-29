Willem Dafoe Joins 'SNL 1975' Cast: Find Out Who He's Playing

Willem Dafoe has a new role booked!

The 68-year-old actor recently featured in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor Things, which won four Oscars.

SNL 1975 will tell the origin story of the popular late night show. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film will star Dylan O’Brien, Finn Wolfhard, Rachel Sennott, J.K. Simmons, Nicholas Braun, Kaia Gerber, Ella Hunt, and more.

On Friday (March 29), it was confirmed that Willem will also be part of the cast!

Deadline reported that he will portray David Tebet in SNL 1975.

David was the VP of NBC’s Talent Relations at the time of SNL‘s debut.

