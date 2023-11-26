Willem Dafoe Spills Details on His 'Beetlejuice 2' Role

Willem Dafoe is revealing the character he will play in Beetlejuice 2.

The upcoming sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 film Beetlejuice will also star Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Catherine O’Hara.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.

During an interview with Variety, published on Sunday, Willem provided some details about his Beetlejuice 2 role.

“I haven’t seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do,” he said about the movie. “I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side.”

