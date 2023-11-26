Nick Viall Shares How 'Special Forces' Prepared Him to Be a Father

Nick Viall is gearing up to become a father!

The 43-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant and his fiancée Natalie Joy are currently expecting their first child.

Lately, Nick has been on the FOX show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and in a new interview, shared how that experience prepared him for fatherhood.

“I think selection’s all about finding where your limits are and seeing how much you can push past them. I think this experience really just kind of reminded me of that and gave me confidence in myself that fatherhood and being a husband is gonna have it’s challenges,” he shared with TooFab.

“As excited as I am for being a father and being a husband, life is hard and life throws you obstacles,” Nick added.

“There’s gonna be moments where you feel like I don’t know if I can do this and things like that,” he continued. “I think Selection gives you that mental confidence that, no matter what the situation is, no matter how down you might feel, if you collect yourself and fight through it, there’s usually light at the end of the tunnel.”

Nick and fiancée Natalie announced their engagement at the start of the year, and in August, revealed that they were expecting.

