Taylor Swift to Reset Secret Songs in 2024: Here Are 46 Songs She Never Performed on Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift has officially performed her final Eras Tour show of 2023 and she made a big announcement during the acoustic set.

The 33-year-old singer told fans at her Sao Paulo, Brazil show on Sunday (November 26) that she will be resetting her list of secret songs, aka surprise songs, for the 2024 shows.

During every show on the tour, Taylor performs two songs from her discography that are not on the regular set list. She told fans at the beginning of the tour that she will only repeat songs if she messed up the first time, or if they were from her first album Midnights.

We took a look through Taylor‘s list of songs and found only 46 songs that she never performed during the tour.

Head inside to see the full list of remaining songs…

Keep scrolling to see the list of songs she never performed, broken down by album…

Taylor Swift “The Outside” “Mary’s Song” “A Perfectly Good Heart”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) “The Way I Loved You” “Change” “Come in With the Rain” “Superstar” “We Were Happy” “That’s When” “Don’t You” “Bye Bye Baby”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “Superman” “Electric Touch” “Foolish One”

Red (Taylor’s Version) “Girl at Home” “Ronan” “Babe” “Forever Winter” “Run”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) “Sweeter Than Fiction”

Reputation “I Did Something Bad”

Lover “London Boy” “Soon You’ll Get Better” “It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

Folklore “Epiphany” “Peace” “Hoax”

Evermore “Happiness” “Long Story Short” “Closure”

Midnights (3AM Edition) “Paris” “Glitch” “Dear Reader” “You’re Losing Me”

WHAT ABOUT HER OTHER SONGS?!

Taylor does have some songs that weren’t part of her albums. Remaining songs that can still be performed as surprise songs include:

Beautiful Eyes

Beautiful Ghosts

Both of Us

Carolina

Crazier

Eyes Open

Highway Don’t Care

I Heart

Only the Young

Renegade

The Alcott

Two is Better Than One

_______________________________

FULL LIST OF SURPRISE SONGS FOR 2023

March 17 – Glendale: “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18 – Glendale: “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace”

March 24 – Las Vegas: “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 25 – Las Vegas: “Cowboy like Me” and “White Horse”

March 31 – Arlington: “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

April 1 – Arlington: “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

April 2 – Arlington: “Jump then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

April 13 – Tampa: “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

April 14 – Tampa: “The Great War” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

April 15 – Tampa: “Mad Woman” and “Mean”

April 21 – Houston: “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”

April 22 – Houston: “A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale”

April 23 – Houston: “Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

April 28 – Atlanta: “The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island”

April 29 – Atlanta: “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”

April 30 – Atlanta: “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl”

May 5 – Nashville: “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”

May 6 – Nashville: “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen”

May 7 – Nashville: “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” and “Mine”

May 12 – Philadelphia: “Gold Rush” and “Come Back… Be Here”

May 13 – Philadelphia: “Forever & Always” and “This Love”

May 14 – Philadelphia: “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”

May 19 – Foxborough: “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”

May 20 – Foxborough: “Question…?” and “Invisible”

May 21 – Foxborough: “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

May 26 – East Rutherford: “Getaway Car” and “Maroon”

May 27 – East Rutherford: “Holy Ground” and “False God”

May 28 – East Rutherford: “Welcome to New York” and “Clean”

June 2 – Chicago: “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”

June 3 – Chicago: “You All Over Me” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

June 4 – Chicago: “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

June 9 – Detroit: “Haunted” and “I Almost Do”

June 10 – Detroit: “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”

June 16 – Pittsburgh: “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time”

June 17 – Pittsburgh: “Seven” and “The Story of Us”

June 23 – Minneapolis: “Paper Rings” and “If This Was a Movie”

June 24 – Minneapolis: “Dear John” and “Daylight”

June 30 – Cincinnati: “I’m Only Me When I’m with You” and “Evermore”

July 1 – Cincinnati: “Ivy” and “Call It What You Want”

July 7 – Kansas City: “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls in Love”

July 8 – Kansas City: “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”

July 14 – Denver: “Picture to Burn” and “Timeless”

July 15 – Denver: “Starlight” and “Back to December”

July 22 – Seattle: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed”

July 23 – Seattle: “Message in a Bottle” and “Tied Together with a Smile”

July 28 – Santa Clara: “Right Where You Left Me” and “Castles Crumbling”

July 29 – Santa Clara: “Stay Stay Stay” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before”

August 3 – Los Angeles: “I Can See You” and “Maroon”

August 4 – Los Angeles: “Our Song” and “You Are in Love”

August 5 – Los Angeles: “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

August 7 – Los Angeles: “Dress” and “Exile”

August 8 – Los Angeles: “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart”

August 9 – Los Angeles: “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day”

August 24 – Mexico City: “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing”

August 25 – Mexico City: “Tell Me Why” and “Snow on the Beach”

August 26 – Mexico City: “Cornelia Street” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

August 27 – Mexico City: “Afterglow” and “Maroon”

November 9 – Buenos Aires: “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth”

November 11 – Buenos Aires: “Is It Over Now?” / “Out of the Woods” and “End Game”

November 12 – Buenos Aires: “Better than Revenge” and “Slut!”

November 17 – Rio de Janeiro: “Stay Beautiful” and “Suburban Legends”

November 19 – Rio de Janeiro: “Dancing with Our Hands Tied” and “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

November 20 – Rio de Janeiro: “Me!” and “So It Goes…”

November 24 – São Paulo: “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent”

November 25 – São Paulo: “Safe & Sound” and “Untouchable”

November 26 – São Paulo: “Say Don’t Go” and “It’s Time to Go”