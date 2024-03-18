Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint to NBA Game, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Also Sit Courtside with His Son Samuel!

There were a few celebrities in attendance at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game on Saturday night (March 16) held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Spotted courtside were Kim Kardashian with her son Saint, 8, as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with his son Samuel, 12. Saint‘s dad is Kanye West and Samuel‘s mom is Jennifer Garner.

Bad Bunny was also photographed courtside, and you can see all the pics of the celebs at the game in the gallery of this post.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 128-121 in an exciting match-up.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of the celebs, and their kids, at the NBA game over the weekend…