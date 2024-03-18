Top Stories
Kate Middleton Spotted With Prince William, Onlookers Reveal What They Saw

Kate Middleton Spotted With Prince William, Onlookers Reveal What They Saw

Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

5 Major Stars Join Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' For Season 4!

5 Major Stars Join Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' For Season 4!

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 12:46 pm

Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint to NBA Game, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Also Sit Courtside with His Son Samuel!

Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint to NBA Game, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Also Sit Courtside with His Son Samuel!

There were a few celebrities in attendance at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game on Saturday night (March 16) held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Spotted courtside were Kim Kardashian with her son Saint, 8, as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with his son Samuel, 12. Saint‘s dad is Kanye West and Samuel‘s mom is Jennifer Garner.

Bad Bunny was also photographed courtside, and you can see all the pics of the celebs at the game in the gallery of this post.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 128-121 in an exciting match-up.

Have you ever seen Kim K.‘s full dating history? There’s probably some celebs you forgot about!

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of the celebs, and their kids, at the NBA game over the weekend…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 01
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 02
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 03
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 04
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 05
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 06
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 07
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 08
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 09
ben affleck kim kardashian lakers warriors game 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Ben Affleck, Celebrity Babies, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Samuel Affleck