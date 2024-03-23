Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

After watching Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, you might be wondering what Amanda Bynes thinks about the docuseries and why she didn’t participate in it.

Multiple former child stars who appeared on Nickelodeon, including Drake Bell, participated in the project and shared stories about their experience with the network. Fans will recall that Amanda got her start with Nickelodeon, appearing in All That before landing her own solo show.

Was she approached and asked to participate in the docuseries? Sources allege that both she and her parents were asked to sit for interviews. They revealed why all three turned down the offer, too.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ reported that Amanda declined the offer because “she felt she just didn’t have anything to share that would further their cause.” In fact, the outlet noted that she was “grateful” for Nickelodeon kickstarting her career.

She reportedly did not even watch the docuseries.

On the other hand, her parents were “both saddened and disgusted” by what they saw in the project. However, they also opted out of participating because they value their privacy.

We rounded up the biggest allegations from the docuseries.