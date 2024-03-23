Drake Bell Reacts to Nickelodeon's Response to 'Quiet on Set,' Actors Who Wrote Letters of Support for His Abuser & How He Prepared for Docuseries

Drake Bell opened up in his first interview after participating in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

In the newly released project, the 37-year-old Drake & Josh star revealed that he had been molested by dialogue coach Brian Peck while working as a teen actor.

One week after the revelations were shared with the world, he appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show to talk about his experience with the series and how Nickelodeon has responded to it.

Drake revealed that it wasn’t the first time that he’d been approached to participate in a documentary like this one. However, the first time ended badly.

He even explained how he prepared to share his story and what he thinks about the Hollywood stars who had written letters of support for his abuser at the time of his sentencing.

The actor also reflected on his own experiences with former Nickelodeon producer, writer and creator Dan Schneider who was accused of bad behavior by many others.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Drake Bell’s interview…