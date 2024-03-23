Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Rebel Wilson is gearing up to spill some major tea in her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising, and a Hollywood star named in it is allegedly threatening her in the leadup to its release.

Last week, the 44-year-old actress took to social media to reveal that she was sharing the identity of a “massive a-shole” that she worked with in the industry. She dedicated an entire chapter of her book to the experience.

On Friday (March 22), she provided an update and alleged that the mystery man is “trying to threaten” her before the book’s release.

Rebel shared the information in a since-expired story on her Instagram story, which was captured by Us Weekly.

“I wrote about an a-shole in my book. Now, said a-shole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she wrote, adding, “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.

If you missed it, Rebel previously reflected on the experience writing her memoir, and she described it as “gut-wrenching and emotional.”

Rebel Rising arrives on April 2. Preorder a copy here!

