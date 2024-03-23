Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O'Connor Going Strong, Couple Takes His Dog on a Walk Together

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are getting in some quality time together this weekend!

One month after taking their relationship Instagram Official, the 47-year-old True Blood star and 34-year-old actress stepped out together on Friday (March 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joe held his sweet chihuahua Bubbles in one hand and a carrier for the puppy in his other. Bubbles was wrapped up in a blanket.

The actor was dressed casually in black shorts and a matching hoodie. His vibrant pink and turquoise tennis shoes provided a pop of color. Caitlin looked equally laidback and sporty in yoga pants with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

If you forgot, Joe and Caitlin were first linked in September 2023, a few months after announcing the end of his relationship with Sofia Vergara. They made their red carpet debut in December and showed off their relationship on social media only a few days after Joe and Sofia finalized their divorce.

Speaking of Joe, the actor recently had some interesting thoughts about his nude scenes in True Blood.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor in the gallery…