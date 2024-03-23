Austin Butler Looks So Strong After Kickstarting Weekend With a Workout

Austin Butler got a jumpstart on the weekend with a workout on Friday (March 22), and he looks so good in the pics!

The 32-year-old Dune: Part Two actor was spotted grabbing a drink in Los Angeles after finishing up his workout.

Dressed casually in a black shirt with matching pants, Austin kept his hat down low to cover his eyes. However, his shirt showed off his seriously buff arms.

Things are slowing down a bit for the star, who just recently traveled the globe with costars including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh to promote the second Dune movie. Every red carpet that they were on was like the fashion Olympics!

