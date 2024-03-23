What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

People across the world are always curious about the British Royal Family and want to know as much about them as possible. That even includes wondering what they eat and how they exercise.

Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) has previously revealed the secret to fitting exercise into her busy day. But how does a princess eat?

We were curious after she recently opened up about her health, revealing that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. With a bit of digging, we were able to put together an idea of what sort of foods are part of her diet!

Read more to see what kinds of foods Princess Catherine eats…

Cosmopolitan did a bit of research into Princess Catherine‘s diet and highlighted three different elements.

For starters, the royal reportedly eats a lot of home-cooked meals, and she is said to be a bit of a pro in the kitchen. She’s opened up about baking birthday cakes, and her roast chicken appears to be one of Prince William‘s favorite dinners.

Princess Catherine has also been reported to enjoy a smoothie in the morning. One recipe that was referenced in the Daily Mail included “spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries.”

The publication noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales are both sushi eaters.

What else do we know about Princess Catherine‘s diet? The List noted that she’s enjoys a spicy dish but is not a fan of almond milk. The more you know!

Last year Prince William revealed everything he ate in a day, which gave more insight into a royal diet!