Thu, 19 January 2023 at 9:04 pm

Kate Middleton Reveals How She Fits Exercise Into Her Day

Kate Middleton is opening up about the unique way that she’s able to fit exercise into her day.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales made an appearance at a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team on Thursday (January 19) at Hampton Court Palace in London, England.

That same day, Kate‘s husband Prince William made a separate appearance to meet the staff at youth homelessness charity Depaul.

During her appearance, Kate was asked about her exercise routine.

“It’s running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school,” Kate said (via the Daily Mirror).

Kate said that her children are all athletic.

“We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby,” she said. “They are at an age where they just love running around.”

Make sure to see what Kate was up to the day before.

