Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh & More Stars Stun at 'Dune: Part Two' New York Premiere

The stars of Dune: Part Two are celebrating the movie’s premiere in New York City!

Tons of cast members were present at the event, which was held on Sunday (February 25) at Lincoln Center.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Anya Taylor-Joy, Christopher Walken, and Josh Brolin were all at the premiere in New York.

Director Denis Villeneuve was also in attendance!

If you didn’t know, Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1.

FYI: Timothée is wearing Prada. Zendaya is wearing a Stéphane Rolland Couture gown with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari rings. Florence is donning a Valentino dress.

