Top Stories
Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos &amp; Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos & Full Guest List!

Ellie Goulding Kisses Surfing Instructor Armando Perez Amid Caspar Jopling Split News

Ellie Goulding Kisses Surfing Instructor Armando Perez Amid Caspar Jopling Split News

Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out Each Driver's 2024 Salary!

Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out Each Driver's 2024 Salary!

Sun, 25 February 2024 at 6:36 pm

American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright & Sterling K. Brown Suit Up at Spirit Awards 2024

American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright & Sterling K. Brown Suit Up at Spirit Awards 2024

The stars of the Oscar-nominated movie American Fiction at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown both hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeffrey is up for Best Lead Performance and Sterling is up for Best Supporting Performance for their work in the movie. They’re also both nominated for Oscars this year!

Also in attendance at the show was Erika Alexander, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance, as well as writer and director Cord Jefferson, who won Best Screenplay.

Jeffrey was seen meeting up with fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo on the red carpet.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Grayscale suit, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and a Tag Heuer watch.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event!
Just Jared on Facebook
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 01
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 02
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 03
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 04
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 05
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 06
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 07
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 08
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 09
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 10
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 11
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 12
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 13
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 14
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 15
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 16
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 17
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 18
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 19
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 20
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 21
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 22
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 23
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 24
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 25
jeffrey wright sterling k brown spirit awards 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, Colman Domingo, Cord Jefferson, Erika Alexander, Independent Spirit Awards, Jeffrey Wright, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown