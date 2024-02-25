American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright & Sterling K. Brown Suit Up at Spirit Awards 2024

The stars of the Oscar-nominated movie American Fiction at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown both hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeffrey is up for Best Lead Performance and Sterling is up for Best Supporting Performance for their work in the movie. They’re also both nominated for Oscars this year!

Also in attendance at the show was Erika Alexander, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance, as well as writer and director Cord Jefferson, who won Best Screenplay.

Jeffrey was seen meeting up with fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo on the red carpet.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Grayscale suit, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and a Tag Heuer watch.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event!