Jessica Chastain, Andrew Scott, Greta Lee, & More Lead Acting Noms Attend Spirit Awards 2024!

A lot of A-List stars are in attendance at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Scott, and Greta Lee all walked the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

The three actors are all up for Best Lead Performance for their performances in the movies Memory, All of Us Strangers, and Past Lives, respectively.

Other nominees in the category who are pictured here include Monica‘s Trace Lysette, Birth/Rebirth‘s Judy Reyes, Passages‘ Franz Rogowski, and Past Lives‘ Teo Yoo. Also nominated for the award were May December‘s Natalie Portman, A Thousand and One‘s Teyana Taylor, and American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Simon G earrings. Andrew is wearing a custom Etro look with Christian Louboutin shoes. Greta is wearing Lii Studio. Franz is wearing Saint Laurent.

