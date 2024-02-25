Natalie Portman & Charles Melton Get 'Roasted' by Host Aidy Bryant at Spirit Awards 2024

Natalie Portman and Charles Melton were both subjects of host Aidy Bryant‘s roast at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

The May December co-stars were both in attendance at the show on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Natalie was nominated for Best Lead Performance while Charles was nominated for Best Supporting Performance.

During her monologue to start the show, Aidy decided to “roast” the celebs in the crowd, but it didn’t go well.

Keep reading to find out more…

“From May December, Natalie Portman is here. Hey, Natalie, you stupid bitch… I know, I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever…. And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid bitch,” Aidy said.

After roasting some other celebs, Aidy added, “I’m sorry, I’m not a good roaster. Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, I only did that to people I know, I’ve met, or I want to have sex with.”

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Nouvel Heritage jewelry. Charles is wearing Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch and Anita Ko jewelry.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event!