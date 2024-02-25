Top Stories
Sun, 25 February 2024 at 5:52 pm

Protests at Spirit Awards 2024: Show Interrupted by Chants Outside Venue

Protests interrupted the show at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards this afternoon.

Chants could be heard from outside the venue on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

While Jim Gaffigan was on stage to present the award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series to the cast of Jury Duty, screams could be heard and they were so loud it seemed like they were possibly inside the room.

Reports from the show reveal that there are chants of “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” outside of the tent at the pier. It appears to be from a single protestor with a bullhorn playing a recording. The chants have been continuing for at least 10 minutes and still have not stopped.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner shared a video of the scene and described what was happening. He wrote, “‘Free Palestine’ supporters are disrupting #SpiritAwards while Jim Gaffigan is presenting best ensemble cast. Security does not seem to be able to quiet them as this continues.”

Host Aidy Bryant addressed the protest by saying, “We are at the beach and people are practicing their freedom of speech.”

