Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Film That Made Him Want to Be an Actor

Timothée Chalamet is sharing which film motivated him to pursue acting!

The 28-year-old star had headlined numerous hit films in recent years, including Wonka, Dune, and Call Me by Your Name. Timothée has held supporting roles in films such as Lady Bird, Little Women, and The French Dispatch.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Dune: Part Two, Timothée revealed the inspiration behind his Hollywood career.

“The movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight,” he told the New York Times in a recent interview.

Timothée also explained why he hasn’t starred in a superhero movie yet despite his love for Christopher Nolan‘s Batman movie.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” he stated. “I follow them both!”

Even though he has remained true to Leonardo‘s advice, Timothée added that he isn’t entirely against delving into the superhero genre one day.

“If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it,” he shared.

