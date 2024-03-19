Top Stories
TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 11:14 pm

Joe Manganiello Jokes He Was 'Traumatized' After Filming Nude Scenes for 'True Blood'

Joe Manganiello Jokes He Was 'Traumatized' After Filming Nude Scenes for 'True Blood'

Joe Manganiello is looking back at his time on True Blood!

If you forgot, the 47-year-old actor played werewolf Alcide Herveaux on the hit HBO vampire series, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (March 18), Joe looked back at being “traumatized” while filming nude scenes for the show in the freezing rain.

Keep reading to find out more…“Let me tell you something,” Joe began. “When I was on True Blood we didn’t shoot in Louisiana — the warm Louisiana. We shot in Malibu [in] December, January for anybody who’s out there it’s below 20 degrees at night and now on True Blood, we were naked.”

“[We did] nothing with clothes on! So then they’re like, ‘Stop shivering, try to make it sexy!’ Like no man, I’m freezing,” Joe added with a laugh. “So believe me … I wouldn’t take it. I was traumatized by it all.”

If you missed it, Joe recently revealed the one reality show he once auditioned for!
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 01
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 02
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 03
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 04
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 05
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 06
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 07
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 08
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 09
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 10
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 11
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 12
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 13
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 14
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 15
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 16
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 17
joe manganiello traumatized filming nude scenes for true blood 18

Photos: Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, True Blood