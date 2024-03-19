Joe Manganiello Jokes He Was 'Traumatized' After Filming Nude Scenes for 'True Blood'

Joe Manganiello is looking back at his time on True Blood!

If you forgot, the 47-year-old actor played werewolf Alcide Herveaux on the hit HBO vampire series, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (March 18), Joe looked back at being “traumatized” while filming nude scenes for the show in the freezing rain.

Keep reading to find out more…“Let me tell you something,” Joe began. “When I was on True Blood we didn’t shoot in Louisiana — the warm Louisiana. We shot in Malibu [in] December, January for anybody who’s out there it’s below 20 degrees at night and now on True Blood, we were naked.”

“[We did] nothing with clothes on! So then they’re like, ‘Stop shivering, try to make it sexy!’ Like no man, I’m freezing,” Joe added with a laugh. “So believe me … I wouldn’t take it. I was traumatized by it all.”

If you missed it, Joe recently revealed the one reality show he once auditioned for!