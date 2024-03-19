Jessica Biel to Star In & Produce New Peacock Limited Series 'The Good Daughter'

Jessica Biel has lined up her next acting gig!

The 42-year-old actress is set to return to television once again in the upcoming limited series The Good Daughter for Peacock.

In addition to starring in the psychological suspense thriller, Jessica will also executive produce through her Iron Ocean production company, alongside her producing partner Michelle Purple.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: Sisters Charlotte (Biel) and Samantha Quinn have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.

Karin Slaughter will write all episodes and executive produce the series, which is based on her novel of the same name.

Jessica was last seen on screen in 2022, starring in the Hulu mini-series Candy.