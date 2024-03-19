Top Stories
Tue, 19 March 2024 at 10:25 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Support from Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu & His Parents at 'Road House' Premiere in NYC

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Support from Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu & His Parents at 'Road House' Premiere in NYC

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting some major support at the premiere of his new movie!

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was joined on the red carpet by his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and his parents Naomi and Stephen Gyllenhaal at the premiere of Road House on Tuesday (March 19) held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Jay Hieron, Hannah Love Lanier, Lukas Gage, Darren Barnet, and Arturo Castro.

Keep reading to find out more…The movie – which is a remake of the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze – follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Road House will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on Thursday, March 21 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Jake is wearing a Prada suit. Daniela is wearing a Prada dress.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Arturo Castro, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Hannah Love Lanier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jay Hieron, Jeanne Cadieu, Lukas Gage, Road House