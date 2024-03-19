Top Stories
TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 10:15 pm

Amandla Stenberg Fights Lee Jung-jae In Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Series - Watch Now!

Amandla Stenberg Fights Lee Jung-jae In Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Series - Watch Now!

The trailer has been unveiled for the latest Star Wars series The Acolyte!

Disney+ dropped the first look at the new series on Tuesday (March 19), along with first look photos and the key art.

Starring in the series include Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae in leading roles.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the trailer…

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…

Also starring are Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

According to THR, the upcoming series takes place 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which was the fourth film released, but Episode I in the prequel trilogy.

“One thing to know about the show is that we’ve been talking about it as a mystery-thriller,” series creator Leslye Headland shared. “It is a serialized story, so each episode gives you more information about the story. We were obviously influenced by samurai films and wuxia films, but also films like Rashomon, where you see one story and then you see it done a different way. So, what separates [Star Wars: The Acolyte] from some of the other Star Wars series is that it’s told in that particular way.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere Tuesday, June 4th with the first two episodes on Disney+!
Just Jared on Facebook
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 01
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 02
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 03
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 04
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 05
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 06
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 07
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 08
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 09
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 10
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 11
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 12
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 13
amandla stenberg fights lee jung jae in trailer for star wars series the acolyte 14

Photos: Disney+
Posted to: Amandla Stenberg, Carrie Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Dean-Charles Chapman, Disney Plus, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Rebecca Henderson, Star Wars, Television, The Acolyte, Trailer