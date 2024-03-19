Amandla Stenberg Fights Lee Jung-jae In Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Series - Watch Now!

The trailer has been unveiled for the latest Star Wars series The Acolyte!

Disney+ dropped the first look at the new series on Tuesday (March 19), along with first look photos and the key art.

Starring in the series include Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae in leading roles.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the trailer…

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…

Also starring are Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

According to THR, the upcoming series takes place 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which was the fourth film released, but Episode I in the prequel trilogy.

“One thing to know about the show is that we’ve been talking about it as a mystery-thriller,” series creator Leslye Headland shared. “It is a serialized story, so each episode gives you more information about the story. We were obviously influenced by samurai films and wuxia films, but also films like Rashomon, where you see one story and then you see it done a different way. So, what separates [Star Wars: The Acolyte] from some of the other Star Wars series is that it’s told in that particular way.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere Tuesday, June 4th with the first two episodes on Disney+!