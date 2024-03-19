Top Stories
TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Lukas Gage Talks Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton, Debunks Rumor About Split

Lukas Gage opened up about his quick romance with hairstylist Chris Appleton in a new interview!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday (March 19), the 28-year-old Road House actor dished on the short romance, getting married after two months, and their subsequent split six months later.

Find out what Lukas Gage revealed inside…

After fans asked how online dating was going, Lukas said that it’s not going well and he’s just dating himself right now. Host Andy Cohen then said he was surprised that he got married after a short time of dating.

“Manic, absolutely unhinged,” he said about getting married so fast. “I had a manic episode for six months. Those jackets, those furry jackets…”

If you recall, Lukas and Chris got married while wearing fur coats in a Las Vegas chapel, with Kim Kardashian officiating.

“What happened to me? I don’t know, literally, what went through my head,” he continued. “But we live and we learn.”

Andy then mentioned that their divorce was revealed right after their wedding episode of The Kardashians aired, and asked what was the reason for the separation, noting there were rumors of infidelity.

“There was no cheating. Oh god, Andy, there’s a three letter thing that I signed,” he then said, alluding to an NDA. “I plead the fifth!”

“Yeah, that’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive, you know me, but that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life. And I’ll probably have six other marriages, it’s just who I am,” Lukas concluded.

A month after their split, Lukas made a joke about their short-lived marriage while hosting a dinner party.

Speaking of dating again, Lukas‘ ex Chris Appleton is dating someone new. Find out who here!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage