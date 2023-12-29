Rebel Wilson Reflects on 'Gut-Wrenching & Emotional' Process of Writing Memoir

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her upcoming memoir.

The 43-year-old Pitch Perfect star will release Rebel Rising on April 2, 2024. The book will delve into Rebel‘s struggles with her fertility weight, sexuality, and other topics.

On Wednesday (December 27), Rebel shared some details on the process of writing her memoir.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to People, Rebel took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself signing printed pages from the book.

“This is how I’m spending my nights of my holidays,” she narrated in the background. “Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book.”

Rebel continued by describing what it was like to open up about her life journey in Rebel Rising.

“You guys, I mean, I can’t wait for you to read this. You’re going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff… And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it — although sometimes its been gut-wrenching and emotional.”

Back in June, Rebel Wilson spoke about her weight loss and body transformation!