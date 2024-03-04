Selena Gomez Teases What Her New Album Will Sound Like!

Selena Gomez is sharing details about her new album!

The 31-year-old pop star has been on a roll with putting out new music lately. She released “Single Soon” in August 2023. On February 22, Selena dropped her newest track, “Love On.”

Her most recent album is still 2020′s Rare, and many believe that a new musical work is due from the singer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday (March 4), Selena reflected on her two recent singles, and teased the sound of her upcoming album!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I guess it’s safe to say that ‘Single Soon’ and ‘Love On’ might not be really reflective of the project that I’m working on,” she shared. They are in spirit, but I’m excited to explore more styles of music, and I think people will hopefully be surprised by the contrast. I like releasing songs that I love and I care about. I just released them into the world and later comes the full album.”

Selena added that she “hopes” her new album will be ready to release in 2024, although the timeline is not set in stone yet.

If you missed it, Selena Gomez teased the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place revival!