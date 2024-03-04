Luann de Lesseps Spotted on Date with Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Top Stories
Luann de Lesseps might have someone new in her life!

The 58-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City reality star was spotted on a date with Olivier Sarkozy and photos show them looking happy together.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Luann and Olivier, 54, walking arm-in-arm during an afternoon lunch date on Monday (March 4) in New York City.

The possible new couple dined together at Le Bilboquet restaurant.

Just days earlier, Luann opened up publicly about another man she went on a date with. She told a reporter, “I actually had a date last night with a guy that’s 62-years-old but really attractive. He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray.”

Luann recently opened up about going for younger guys.

Olivier was previously in a relationship with Mary-Kate Olsen. They began dating in 2012, got married in 2015, and split in 2020.

