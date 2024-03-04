Sofia Boutella Defends 'Rebel Moon' From Poor Reviews Ahead of Sequel Release

Rebel Moon star Sofia Boutella is defending the movie!

The 41-year-old actress played Kora, the main character of director Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, which released in December 2023.

Its sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will hit Netflix on April 19.

Part One received tons of poor reviews. The movie currently has a 21% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a recent interview, Sofia reacted in defense of the film.

“I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on ‘Rebel Moon’ and it really affected me,” she told Vulture. “I’m just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I’m carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that’s what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I’ve been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized.”

Sofia continued by further describing the impact of Rebel Moon‘s disappointing reception.

“It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project,” she shared. “It’s hard to see something being demolished to that extent. I’m proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever.”

Watch the trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver here.

