Broadway-Bound 'The Wiz' Revival Breaks Records with L.A. Run, Will Begin Broadway Previews This Month

The Wiz is returning to Broadway for the first time in 40 years later this month!

The Broadway Bound-production of the classic musical just concluded its pre-Broadway North American tour with a record-breaking run in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The producers of the musical have announced that The Wiz just broke the Pantages record for the “most successful three-week run in the history” of the theatre. All performances were completely sold out!

Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox are starring in the musical as The Wiz and Glinda alongside newcomer Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy.

Broadway previews will begin March 29, ahead of an April 17 opening night at the Marquis Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Browse through the gallery for photos from the production of The Wiz…