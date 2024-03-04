Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 10:36 pm

Broadway-Bound 'The Wiz' Revival Breaks Records with L.A. Run, Will Begin Broadway Previews This Month

Broadway-Bound 'The Wiz' Revival Breaks Records with L.A. Run, Will Begin Broadway Previews This Month

The Wiz is returning to Broadway for the first time in 40 years later this month!

The Broadway Bound-production of the classic musical just concluded its pre-Broadway North American tour with a record-breaking run in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The producers of the musical have announced that The Wiz just broke the Pantages record for the “most successful three-week run in the history” of the theatre. All performances were completely sold out!

Keep reading to find out more…

Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox are starring in the musical as The Wiz and Glinda alongside newcomer Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy.

Broadway previews will begin March 29, ahead of an April 17 opening night at the Marquis Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Browse through the gallery for photos from the production of The Wiz…
Just Jared on Facebook
the wiz breaks records 01
the wiz breaks records 02
the wiz breaks records 03
the wiz breaks records 04
the wiz breaks records 05
the wiz breaks records 06
the wiz breaks records 07
the wiz breaks records 08
the wiz breaks records 09
the wiz breaks records 10
the wiz breaks records 11
the wiz breaks records 12
the wiz breaks records 13
the wiz breaks records 14
the wiz breaks records 15
the wiz breaks records 16

Photos: Jeremy Daniel
Posted to: deborah cox, Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz, wayne brady