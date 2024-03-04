Austin Butler Says He Improvised 'Dune: Part Two' Kiss With Stellan Skarsgard

Austin Butler is telling the story behind his onscreen kiss with Stellan Skarsgard in Dune: Part Two!

In Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel to 2021′s Dune, Stellan returns as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Austin, new to the film franchise in Part Two, portrays his nephew Feyd-Rautha.

One scene features them sharing a kiss, and the Elvis star spilled the details on how it happened!

“[The kiss] with Stellan Skarsgård? Oh yeah!” Austin told Access Hollywood when asked if the scene was improvised. “He’s game for anything. He’s the best…it’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else.”

