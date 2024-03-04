Top Stories
Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Austin Butler Says He Improvised 'Dune: Part Two' Kiss With Stellan Skarsgard

Austin Butler Says He Improvised 'Dune: Part Two' Kiss With Stellan Skarsgard

Austin Butler is telling the story behind his onscreen kiss with Stellan Skarsgard in Dune: Part Two!

In Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel to 2021′s Dune, Stellan returns as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Austin, new to the film franchise in Part Two, portrays his nephew Feyd-Rautha.

One scene features them sharing a kiss, and the Elvis star spilled the details on how it happened!

Keep reading to find out more…

“[The kiss] with Stellan Skarsgård? Oh yeah!” Austin told Access Hollywood when asked if the scene was improvised. “He’s game for anything. He’s the best…it’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else.”

Find out everything there is to know about the cast of Dune: Part Two!

Also, here’s what we know about the possibility of a third Dune movie.
