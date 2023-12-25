Netflix Drops 'Rebel Moon 2' Trailer Days After Releasing First Part of Zack Snyder's Project

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming movie Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver!

The first Rebel Moon movie, directed by Zack Snyder, was released on Netflix just a few days ago and it’s currently sitting at number one on the movie charts.

The sequel continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and more will return for the upcoming second part.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be released on April 19, 2024. Watch the trailer below!